Forecast: Break from extreme heat won’t last into the work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Feeling more seasonable with a relatively low rain chance this Saturday evening.
**Tropical Note: Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to strengthen but stay on a far westerly track over the next several days. Tropical Storm Hanna heads west towards Texas and is forecast to become our first Hurricane of 2020. Neither shows impacts for our area.**
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and storm possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs near 91. (Rain Chance: 10%)
