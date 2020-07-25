Diversity Richmond food drive supporting local Hispanic families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Diversity Richmond is holding a food drive with a goal of helping Hispanic families.
The drive will be held July 27-28. Donations can be made online at diversityrichmond.org or by mail to 1407 Sherwood Ave., Richmond, Va.
A flyer from the nonprofit states they need monetary donations, which are tax deductible, and volunteers.
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the goal is to give a week’s supply of groceries to 500 local families. They can currently help 200 families with a food donation from Diaz Foods.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.