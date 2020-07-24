U.S. Senate passes $740 billion defense bill to change Confederate soldier names on military bases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Senate has passed a $740 billion defense bill which includes a provision to remove the names of Confederate soldiers from military bases.
The bill was passed a day after the House passed a similar measure that would remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.
Both bills passed with bipartisan support and enough votes to override a veto from President Trump.
In the past, President Trump has said he opposes renaming military bases.
