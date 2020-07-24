Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash near Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 near Short Pump.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night near exit 53.
Police had the road blocked at exit 53 for hours overnight as they worked to clean up the crash.
Officers on scene tell us the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.
Officials are investigating what caused the driver to run off the road and into the trees.
We’re told they do not suspect foul play.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.