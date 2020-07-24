Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash near Short Pump identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 near Short Pump has been identified.
The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. on I-295 North at Exit 53 on July 23.
A tractor-trailer carrying lunch meat ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees.
The driver, later identified as Thomas G. Howard, 64, of Judsonia, Arkansas, died at the scene.
The trailer was damage and the load was spilled from the crash.
Police had the road blocked at exit 53 for hours overnight as they worked to clean up the crash.
Officers on scene told us the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
