Some Virginians are getting mystery seeds in the mail. Officials say don’t plant them.

Virginia is the latest state to report residents receiving unsolicited mysterious seeds in packets marked with Chinese writing, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Friday.
VDACS “has been notified that several Virginia residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China,” the release said. “The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.”
Reports of seed deliveries are still continuing to come in and so a definitive number of cases that have occurred in the commonwealth isn’t currently available, said VDACS Director of Communications Michael Wallace.
Recipients of the seeds are urged to report them to Virginia’s Office of Plant Industry Services.
