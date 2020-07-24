Sheriff: COVID-19 outbreak at Henrico jail appears to be waning

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Sheriff’s Office said that the COVID-19 outbreak at Henrico Jail West appears to be waning after the total number of positive inmates dropped to 70 on July 24 after a total of 198 tested positive earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office was monitoring 168 cases before clearing 98 Friday morning after the inmates tested negative twice and did not exhibit any symptoms for 14 days.
“We continue to work aggressively to contain this outbreak and are encouraged that our positive cases continue to trend downward,” Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory said. “We have worked closely with Henrico County and the Virginia Department of Health to implement an aggressive testing regimen and have followed safety protocols to separate and isolate inmates to prevent further spread of the virus.”
The outbreak surfaced on July 5 when three inmates at Jail West tested positive after exhibiting mild symptoms.
“Since then, 1,311 inmates have been tested at Jail West and Jail East. Nearly all of the positive cases have occurred at Jail West. Two inmates at Jail East who tested positive were transferred to Jail West and placed under quarantine,” the sheriff’s office said.
A total of 167 staff members have also been tested, with seven testing positive. They are quarantining at home with only mild symptoms.
There have been 19 inmates who tested positive who were released after completing their sentences.
For more information, former inmates and family members of current ones can call the sheriff’s office at 804-501-4570 or email sheriff@henrico.us.
