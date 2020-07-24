Richmond private school plans to reopen with face-to-face instruction next month

“What we have to be as a school is nimble and so we are offering a remote option for parents who want it, but we have an overwhelming in-person demand,” said Grove’s Head of Schools Dr. Julia LLoyd. “We just completed our phase three plan, it’s the final draft is with our attorney. When it comes back, we submit to Virginia Council for Private Education and the local health department and provide a copy to parents that would be this week with a targeted reopening of August 19.”