Police searching for man involved in several Richmond robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man involved in several robberies throughout Richmond.
Police say since June 22, the unknown man has stolen cash and cigarettes from multiple businesses in Richmond’s South Side. According to police, during one incident a firearm was displayed.
Here is a list of incidents police say occurred since June 22:
- 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road on June 22 and July 14
- Family Dollar in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road at 5:37 p.m. on June 24
- Valero in the 6200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 4:45 a.m. on July 15
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
