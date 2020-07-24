Police search for suspects who stole trailer with $40K worth of property inside

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the suspects who they say stole a trailer with $40,000 worth of property inside of it from a dance school.
Officials said the enclosed trailer was stolen sometime between June 24 and July 1 from the Angel Desouza School of Dance along Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
The trailer is black with diamond plates on the bottom front and center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
