Pedestrian hit, killed along Jefferson Davis Highway
July 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 10:37 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed along Jefferson Davis Highway on Friday night.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officers said the man was crossing the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Rogue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver did stay at the scene.

Police said all southbound lanes will be closed for a couple of hours while the crash team investigates.

