Police identify pedestrian hit, killed along Jefferson Davis Highway

July 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 9:48 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed along Jefferson Davis Highway on Friday night.

Police were called to the scene around 8:38 p.m. in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on July 24.

Officers said Gary L. Gammon, 57, was crossing the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Rogue. Gammon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver did stay at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours while the crash team investigated.

