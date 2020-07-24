Police identify pedestrian hit, killed along Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed along Jefferson Davis Highway on Friday night.
Police were called to the scene around 8:38 p.m. in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on July 24.
Officers said Gary L. Gammon, 57, was crossing the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Rogue. Gammon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver did stay at the scene.
All southbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours while the crash team investigated.
