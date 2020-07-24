News to Know for July 24: School resource officers; Lee statue removal status; Senate passes defense bill; Unemployment fund expires today; Richmond Symphony concerts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
FINALLY, we get a break from heat advisories. Temperatures will be near normal today with morning clouds holding us down in the 80s.
A cloudy morning with some areas of light rain. Afternoon clearing with a few isolated showers or storms. Not as hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Police say a man who was shot has been transported to a hospital in Henrico.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 near Short Pump.
Police had the road blocked at exit 53 for hours overnight as they worked to clean up the crash.
Officials are investigating what caused the driver to run off the road and into the trees.
We’re told they do not suspect foul play.
The Henrico County School Board unanimously voted for virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school.
For more than six hours the school board heard from teachers, parents and even students within the Henrico County School system. All voiced passionate reasons for how students should return to learning.
The virtual approach will be in place for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, which will begin on Sept. 8.
After a 90-minute student-led virtual town hall discussing the need for student resource officers in Richmond Public Schools Superintendent announced that he would recommend to the school board that they remove all SRO’s from schools and replace them with mental health professionals Tuesday afternoon.
Kamras said he was deeply moved by the testimonials of students who were participated in the town hall about their experiences dealing with police in schools and their desire to get them out of the classroom, but already his announcement is facing push back.
Former SRO and President of Richmond United for Law Enforcement Cheryl Nici-O’Connell says that call is too premature to make.
A Richmond Circuit Court judge says he will not immediately issue an official ruling in the Robert E. Lee statue removal case.
The new judge overseeing this case said he wants to issue a “well thought out and reasoned” opinion, but he didn’t offer up a timeline on how fast that will happen.
The original judge who issued the injunction on this case recently recused himself saying he lived too close to the Lee statue.
Governor Northam will be speaking at the U.S. Capitol in regards to the Robert E. Lee statue.
A commission was formed to determine if the statue should be replaced, and if so, what it should be replaced with.
The virtual meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. on July 24. Governor Northam will speak at 10:15 a.m.
The U.S. Senate has passed a $740 billion defense bill which includes a provision to remove the names of Confederate soldiers from military bases.
The bill was passed a day after the House passed a similar measure that would remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.
Both bills passed with bipartisan support and enough votes to override a veto from President Trump.
The final payable week for the supplemental $600 weekly payment is the week ending July 25, 2020.
On April 10, VEC launched the $600 supplemental payment through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
The Richmond Symphony will be offering a mix of in-person and live-streamed concerts this fall amid the pandemic.
The symphony says it has been practicing socially distanced in-person performances at the Dominion Energy Center, with the alternative option of also watching from home.
The fall season will open with two open-air concerts, the first being a one-day Big Tent Festival at Maymont and the second being at Pocahontas State Park.
