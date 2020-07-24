Lee statue, busts removed from Old House Chamber at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eileen Filler-Corn, Speaker of the House of Delegates announced the Robert E. Lee statue and busts of those who participated in the Confederacy, have been removed from the Old House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol.
The Old House Chamber and other artifacts are under the authority of the House of Delegates.
Under authority given by the Constitution of Virginia and the Rules of the House, Speaker Filler-Corn directed Clerk Suzette Denslow to remove the Confederate artifacts from the Old House Chamber.
The removal of the Confederate artifacts was supervised by a professional conservator to ensure their appropriate movement.
The removals took place yesterday evening and were completed this morning.
“If we are going to continue building a more inclusive and just Commonwealth, we must acknowledge and denounce the darkest parts of our nation’s history, not celebrate them,” Delegate Lamont Bagby (D-74th, Henrico), the Chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said. “A significant step in that process is to ensure that these misguided symbols that honored a lost cause be relegated to space outside of the people’s Capitol.”
Other artifacts recognizing those who participated in the Confederacy that were removed were:
- Joseph E. Johnston
- Fitzhugh Lee
- Alexander H. Stephens
- Thomas Bocock
- Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson
- James E.B. “Jeb” Stuart
- Jefferson F. Davis
- Matthew F. Maury
The Speaker has asked Delegate Delores McQuinn of Richmond to chair the newly-formed Speaker’s Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts to look at items under House Control.
This Speaker's Advisory Group on State Capitol Artifacts, which will be made up of a bipartisan group of House members, historians and community leaders from across the Commonwealth who will meet and provide analysis to the Speaker on:
- Possible further actions on House-controlled artifacts in the Capitol
- The erection of additional historic artifacts and historic context in the House-controlled areas of the Capitol
- What will be done long-term with the Confederate artifacts removed today from the Old House Chamber
The Group will advise the Speaker on possible future actions related to State Capitol historical artifacts under House control.
