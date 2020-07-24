Henico police seek information in hit-and-run crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for information in connection to a hit-and-run crash.
Police said the crash happened on July 16 around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Audubon Drive and Oakley’s Lane.
Officers said the suspect left the scene.
Officials said the suspect’s vehicle is described as an Infiniti QX4 SUV and that it may have heavy front-end damage. Below is a picture of what the vehicle may look like and the top photo is the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
