Henico police seek information in hit-and-run crash
Police said this is an image of the suspect's vehicle. (Source: Henrico Police)
July 24, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 3:26 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for information in connection to a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the crash happened on July 16 around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Audubon Drive and Oakley’s Lane.

Officers said the suspect left the scene.

Officials said the suspect’s vehicle is described as an Infiniti QX4 SUV and that it may have heavy front-end damage. Below is a picture of what the vehicle may look like and the top photo is the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

Police said this is a front and side view of what the suspect vehicle may look like. (Source: Henrico Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

