Forecast: Morning and Midday clouds bring a break in the heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -FINALLY, we get a break from heat advisories. Temperatures will be near normal today with morning clouds holding us down in the 80s.
**Tropical Note: Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to strengthen but stay on a far southerly track over the next several days. Tropical Storm Hanna heads to the Texas in the next few days. Neither shows impacts for our area.**
FRIDAY: A cloudy morning with some areas of light rain. Afternoon clearing with a few isolated showers or storms. Not as hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60% in the early morning, 30% in the afternoon)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.