Forecast: Morning and Midday clouds bring a break in the heat

Highs in the 80s with a slight chance of a late-day storm

By Andrew Freiden | July 24, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 4:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -FINALLY, we get a break from heat advisories. Temperatures will be near normal today with morning clouds holding us down in the 80s.

**Tropical Note: Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to strengthen but stay on a far southerly track over the next several days. Tropical Storm Hanna heads to the Texas in the next few days. Neither shows impacts for our area.**

FRIDAY: A cloudy morning with some areas of light rain. Afternoon clearing with a few isolated showers or storms. Not as hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60% in the early morning, 30% in the afternoon)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 10%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

