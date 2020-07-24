Drought over parts of Virginia; some minor help this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As expected the recent heat wave in combination with a general lack of rainfall over many parts of the Virginia Piedmont has resulted in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions as quantitatively shown on this Drought-Severity map. The data is derived from overall trends of relative dryness over an area and is updated weekly by the United States Drought Monitor and CPC. Data from the prior week is assimilated by Tuesday of each week and released Thursday mornings.