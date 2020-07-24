Drought over parts of Virginia; some minor help this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As expected the recent heat wave in combination with a general lack of rainfall over many parts of the Virginia Piedmont has resulted in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions as quantitatively shown on this Drought-Severity map. The data is derived from overall trends of relative dryness over an area and is updated weekly by the United States Drought Monitor and CPC. Data from the prior week is assimilated by Tuesday of each week and released Thursday mornings.
The designation “abnormally dry” does not indicate drought, but does show areas that are getting very close to that situation. The overall picture for Virginia has worsened over the past couple of weeks but there is some lag since latest rainfall is not reflected.
Rainfall seen over the central and western Piedmont during two afternoons this week not accounted for in this drought monitor update indicates there has probably been at least a little help in those spots. Here is the rainfall map since July 22-24th:
Note that the forecast into at least early next week does not show much rain chance across the area, and with heat accelerating once again from Sunday through Tuesday expect a continuation of similarly abnormally dry and/or drought conditions to be reflected in next week’s update.
