Commission recommends removal of Lee statue from US Capitol building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Commission for Historical Statues has recommended the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from the United States Capitol building.
Governor Ralph Northam testified before the Commission in favor of the statue’s removal.
The eight-member state commission voted unanimously to remove it.
The Commission will now begin work to recommend a replacement for the statue.
The Lee statue is one of Virginia’s two in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
