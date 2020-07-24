Cleveland man charged with ethnic intimidation for yelling racial slurs while trying to run people over

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man was indicted for attempting to run over people at a graduation party, while yelling racial slurs.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said on June 21, Rickey Adkins drove his vehicle onto the front lawn of a home on Riverside Avenue near W. 32rd Street in Cleveland.
O’Malley said multiple people were standing outside of the home for the party.
Nobody was injured and Adkins drove away before Cleveland police arrived.
Adkins was arrested the next day.
“These violent and overtly racist attacks will not be tolerated,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured by such outrageous actions.”
O’Malley said Adkins is also charged with robbing his 72-year-old brother at knifepoint inside his Riverside Avenue apartment on Jan. 7.
Adkins then fled in his brother’s car.
Shortly afterwards, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over Adkins on I-77 for several traffic violations.
Adkins refused to pull over and the chase was called off due to public safety.
Troopers said Adkins was travelling at over 100 mph.
Adkins was indicted on the following charges:
- felonious assault
- aggravated robbery
- robbery
- aggravated burglary
- domestic violence
- grand theft
- failure to comply
- ethnic intimidation
Adkins will be arraigned on July 24.
