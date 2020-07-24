Chesterfield extends grace period for penalties, interest on personal property tax payments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has extended the grace period for penalties and interest will not be assessed for late personal property tax payments through Aug. 31.
The grace period was originally scheduled to expire on July 31.
The grace period also applies to business personal property tax but not real estate taxes.
The Treasurer’s Office urges citizens, if they are able, to use a non-cash, remote method of payment, including paying online, through online banking, by phone, by mail, through an automatic payment service or via a drive-thru dropbox at the administration building.
