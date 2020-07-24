Ashland police looking for burglary suspect

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect in Ashland.
On Sunday June 14 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police say a suspect entered the Cookout restaurant located at 800 England Street and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The subject was seen on camera walking to the restaurant and going towards Cottage Green Drive near England Street wearing a green poncho, mask and gloves on their feet.
Anyone with information should contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 798-1227 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.