VSU hosts reopening town hall meeting for parents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will be holding a town hall meeting for parents.
The town hall is for parents who have questions and concerns about the school reopening for the fall semester.
Parents can submit their questions in advance here.
Viewers can watch the town hall live on Virginia State’s Facebook page.
In-person classes will resume on Aug. 17, however, fewer students will be able to live on campus due to social distancing requirements. The on-campus community will be limited to freshmen, student leaders, student-athletes and seniors.
Those students will also get priority when it comes to in-person classes.
The town hall will take place on July 23 at 6 p.m.
