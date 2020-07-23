Virginia’s largest school insurer says worker’s compensation is unlikely for teachers who catch COVID-19

New infections are “not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s when,‘” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, during the same webinar. And while some of the state’s largest school divisions, including Fairfax County and the city of Richmond, have announced plans for fully remote learning, others are still considering full in-person instruction or hybrid plans that would bring students and teachers to campus for part of the week. The Virginia Department of Education doesn’t have a “verified tally” on reopening decisions, spokesman Charles Pyle wrote in an email Wednesday, but the agency provided a list of news articles that shows at least a dozen districts have introduced plans that involve at least some in-person teaching.