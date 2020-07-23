Three people arrested after gunfight at apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three people were arrested after a gunfight at the Chesterfield Village apartments.
At 1:40 a.m., police were called to Chesterfield Village apartments off Boulders Parkway near Midlothian Turnpike.
Police say an argument between a group of people led to gunfire, where four apartments were hit with bullets. No injuries were reported
Witnesses say the suspects drove off afterwards and gave a description of the vehicle to police. A description of the vehicle was given to police.
Police say they stopped the vehicle near the Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike and arrested three people. Two of arrested are juveniles.
