Three people arrested after gunfight at apartment complex

Three people arrested after gunfight at apartment complex
Three people were arrested after a shooting at the Chesterfield Village Apartments. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 23, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 5:42 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three people were arrested after a gunfight at the Chesterfield Village apartments.

At 1:40 a.m., police were called to Chesterfield Village apartments off Boulders Parkway near Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say an argument between a group of people led to gunfire, where four apartments were hit with bullets. No injuries were reported

Witnesses say the suspects drove off afterwards and gave a description of the vehicle to police. A description of the vehicle was given to police.

Police say they stopped the vehicle near the Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike and arrested three people. Two of arrested are juveniles.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.