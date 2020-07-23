RPS Superintendent to recommend removal of school resource officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 90-minute student-led virtual town hall discussing the need for student resource officers in Richmond Public Schools Superintendent announced that he would recommend to the school board that they remove all SRO’s from schools and replace them with mental health professionals Tuesday afternoon.
“Based on this conversation I will be recommending to the school board that we remove SRO’s from our schools and ask the city councils to reallocate those funds to mental health professionals in our schools,” said Kamras.
Kamras said he was deeply moved by the testimonials of students who were participated in the town hall about their experiences dealing with police in schools and their desire get them out of the classroom.
“Talk is cheap and we need action so that is what I will be advocating for,” said Kamras.
Kamras expressed to the dozen students on the call that he believed that all school systems across the country, including RPS have been rooted in racism for decades, and that the measure he is recommending is the first step in addressing those issues.
“This is about whether you need a gun or a badge to do that work or not, and it’s clear from what you students have said that you don’t, said Kamras. “Either we listen to the students or we don’t. I said we were going to hear from you and you represent the different school and have had a lot of different experiences and I’m going to listen to you.”
