Senior Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Joseph Lee Harris III (Source: Virginia State Police)
July 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 6:26 PM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Chesapeake City Police Department, who is looking for Joseph Lee Harris III.

Harris was last seen on July 23 around 4 a.m. in the Western Bridge section of the city. Police said there is no clothing description for him.

Police said he is likely driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 QUAD CAB 4x4 pickup truck with Virginia plates USK-8119, which is missing from his home.

VSP said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.

