Senior Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment canceled

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment has been canceled.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Chesapeake City Police Department, who is looking for Joseph Lee Harris III.
Harris was last seen on July 23 around 4 a.m. in the Western Bridge section of the city. Police said there is no clothing description for him.
VSP said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Harris has been located safe.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.