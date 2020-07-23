Richmond Symphony to offer in-person, live-streamed concerts this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony will be offering a mix of in-person and live-streamed concerts this fall amid the pandemic.
The symphony says it has been practicing socially distanced in-person performances at the Dominion Energy Center, with the alternative option of also watching from home.
The fall season will open with two open-air concerts, the first being a one-day Big Tent Festival at Maymont and the second being at Pocahontas State Park.
For other in-person concerts at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center, the following measures will be taken:
- The capacity of the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center will be reduced from 1,800 to fewer than 400 attendees to allow 6 feet + of distance between seats.
- Stringent health and safety protocols will be followed to ensure the safety and comfort of in-person attendees, with mask-wearing and temperature checks required, following best practice venue procedures developed at a national level.
- To meet the demand for in-person seating for subscribers and single ticket buyers, additional performances on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon will be added.
- For the added comfort of those who prefer a shorter concert, Friday evening performances will be less than 80 minutes, presented without intermission.
- Saturday evening Masterworks concerts will be live-streamed.
Tickets for live-streamed events will go on sale Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. and in-person ticket sales will begin Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
“Our 2020-21 season is an inspired tribute to Richmond’s spirit of resilience, hope and connection as we navigate these unprecedented times. Now more than ever music has the power to heal, to inspire and to connect all of us. We are excited to bring music on stage once again and have risen to the challenge of reimagining the program to make the live experience meaningful and enjoyable while as safe as possible. We are excited to be offering live events and livestream experiences to connect us together in these isolating times and hope you will be surprised and delighted by the program as it unfolds,” Richmond Symphony Music Director Valentina Peleggi said.
The Richmond Symphony will also be launching new digital music school for the region’s school systems, home-schooled families, college students and adult learners. The pilot program beings on July 29 with it officially launching in September.
For more information and a full list of events, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.