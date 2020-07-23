Richmond Symphony to offer in-person, live-streamed concerts this fall

“Our 2020-21 season is an inspired tribute to Richmond’s spirit of resilience, hope and connection as we navigate these unprecedented times. Now more than ever music has the power to heal, to inspire and to connect all of us. We are excited to bring music on stage once again and have risen to the challenge of reimagining the program to make the live experience meaningful and enjoyable while as safe as possible. We are excited to be offering live events and livestream experiences to connect us together in these isolating times and hope you will be surprised and delighted by the program as it unfolds,” Richmond Symphony Music Director Valentina Peleggi said.