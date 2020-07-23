Randolph-Macon College sets health guidelines for fall semester

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon College set health guidelines for students and their families to follow for the upcoming fall semester.
According to CDC guidelines, all students are required to self-quarantine for 10 days prior to arriving on campus. International students are required to quarantine for 14 days.
The college will provide wellness kits to students and employees as they return to campus.
The kits will include:
- Two reusable cloth masks
- Hand sanitizer
- No-touch door openers
- Individual thermometers
All faculty, staff, and students will use a symptom-tracking app to assess daily health status.
The college will screen for COVID-19 cases by conducting randomized prevalence testing; the frequency and volume of those screens will be guided by recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and other medical centers.
Everyone on campus is required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoor public spaces.
Cloth and disposable face masks are acceptable. Face shields are prohibited.
Students do not have to wear a face mask inside their rooms or suites.
For more information on the college’s health and safety guidelines, click here.
