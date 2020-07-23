Police: Suspect sought after breaking window at John Marshall Courthouse

Police say a suspect was seen on video kicking a glass window and breaking it at the John Marshall Courthouse building. (Source: NBC12)
July 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 12:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought after breaking window at the John Marshall Courthouse in the city.

On July 1 at approximately 1:10 p.m., police responded to the John Marshall Courts building at 400 North 9th Street for the report of a large crowd.

The group was protesting evictions in the city.

Police say protesters gathered outside the building door and some of them were throwing hard objects, which shattered a window adjacent to the entrance.

The suspect was caught on video kicking and breaking a glass window at the John Marshall Courthouse building. (Source: Richmond Police)

The suspect is seen on video kicking the glass several times, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

