Police identify man killed in quadruple shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police, who were already in the area, responded at 3:15 a.m. to the intersection of Savannah and Meadowbridge Road for the report of a shooting.
Police say they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as Richard Jah’Ta Maxwell, 23, of Henrico.
The other three victims were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
All of the victims were men between the ages of 22 and 28 years old.
Anyone with information should contact the Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.