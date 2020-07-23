One year away from rescheduled Tokyo games, uncertainty remains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Originally, all of us would be getting ready to settle in and watch Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, but thanks to COVID-19, the clock reset, beginning a one year countdown for a second time on Thursday.
Athletes and organizers are moving forward as if the games will be a go. With time on their side, those who expect to participate, along with numerous Olympic committees and the host country of Japan, hope that the coronavirus pandemic is under control by July of 2021. Athletes are training to be ready at the precise time.
Japan is also hoping that all of the work it has put in, along with all the money it has spent, pays off. The country has spent $12 billion to get itself prepared for the world stage.
But some are not nearly as optimistic. A poll conducted by NBC News showed that just one in four people in the host country think the Olympics should go on as scheduled.
For Tokyo, it will be a crucial year leading up to the games, and Olympic hopefuls and fans across the world will hope virus numbers trend in the right direction. The International Olympic Committee has said that postponing the games again is not an option, so they will either be held on time in 2021 or cancelled altogether.
