One dead, three seriously injured after quadruple shooting in Henrico
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 23, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 6:02 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico.

Henrico police responded at 3:15 a.m. to the intersection of Savannah and Meadowbridge Road for the report of a shooting.

Police say they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

