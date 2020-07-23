News to Know for July 23: Two quadruple shootings; Lee statue lawsuit; Henrico school leaders vote; Ceremonial bill signings; More storms, rain chances

News to Know for July 23: Two quadruple shootings; Lee statue lawsuit; Henrico school leaders vote; Ceremonial bill signings; More storms, rain chances
One person is dead and three others are injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 7:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.

More Storms and Rain Chances

One last day of extreme heat before a break for a couple days plus the rain chance goes up today and Friday.

Rain showers possible through 7 a.m., then a First Alert Weather Day for marginal severe storms risk and excessive heat.

ANOTHER Heat Advisory day, with likely showers and storms

Partly sunny and continued hot with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Isolated strong to severe will be possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Quadruple Shooting In Henrico

Two quadruple shootings occurred overnight; One in Henrico and the second in Petersburg.

Police say one person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico.
One person is dead and three others are injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico. (Source: NBC12)

The other three victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information should contact the Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Quadruple Shooting In Petersburg

Four people were hurt, but are expected to recover after a quadruple shooting in Petersburg overnight.

According to our photographer, the scene on Wesley Street around 2:00 a.m. was littered with about 50 yellow evidence markers where bullet casings were found and a car with a side window busted out.

Police say four people were injured in a quadruple shooting in Petersburg.
Police say four people were injured in a quadruple shooting in Petersburg. (Source: NBC12)

The shooting is under investigation.

More Overnight Violence

Police say three people were arrested after a gunfight at the Chesterfield Village apartments.

Police say they stopped the vehicle near the Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike and arrested three people. Two of arrested are juveniles.

Three people were arrested after a shooting at the Chesterfield Village Apartments.
Three people were arrested after a shooting at the Chesterfield Village Apartments. (Source: NBC12)

One man was transported to a local hospital after being shot in Richmond, police say.

Richmond police located a man in the 300 block of West Charity Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot in Richmond, police say.
A man was transported to the hospital after being shot in Richmond, police say. (Source: NBC12)

Lee Statue Lawsuit

Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. in reference to the separate case filed seeking to block the statue’s removal.

Henrico School Leaders Vote On Reopening

Henrico County school leaders will be voting on reopening plans today.

Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced the recommendation to go fully virtual at the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCPS recommends the following infection control measures to prevent the spread of these illnesses in the school population.
HCPS recommends the following infection control measures to prevent the spread of these illnesses in the school population. (Source: HCPS)

The School Board will vote on Cashwell’s recommendation today at an in-person meeting, scheduled on July 23 at 12 p.m. at the New Bridge Learning Center in eastern Henrico County.

Petersburg Goes Virtual

The Petersburg City Schools Board has approved an all-virtual learning start to the school year following the superintendent’s recommendation on Wednesday evening during a meeting.

The board voted unanimously in favor of virtual learning.

It was a 3-hour meeting where officials reviewed all of the data, including trends of how coronavirus is spreading in the area and how they would keep students and school staff safe.

Hopewell Schools’ Panel Discussion

Hopewell city school leaders will be discussing a delay to the start of the school year.

In a letter to families last week, Superintendent Melody Hackney suggested the 2020-2021 school year should start after Labor Day, which is Sept. 8.

School leaders will be a part of a Facebook live panel discussion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 23 on the school district’s Facebook page.

Bill Signings

Equality Virginia will be joining Governor Ralph Northam for a ceremonial signing of the Virginia Values Act.

The Virginia Values Act provides nondiscrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations for the LGBTQ community.

The ceremonial signing will take place at 10 a.m. on July 23 at Diversity Richmond.

Governor Northam will be holding a virtual ceremonial signing for the Crown Act.

The virtual signing will take place on July 23 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Final Thought

Every shadow no matter how deep, is threatened by the morning light - Anonymous

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.