News to Know for July 23: Two quadruple shootings; Lee statue lawsuit; Henrico school leaders vote; Ceremonial bill signings; More storms, rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
One last day of extreme heat before a break for a couple days plus the rain chance goes up today and Friday.
Rain showers possible through 7 a.m., then a First Alert Weather Day for marginal severe storms risk and excessive heat.
Partly sunny and continued hot with scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Isolated strong to severe will be possible. Highs in the mid 90s.
Two quadruple shootings occurred overnight; One in Henrico and the second in Petersburg.
Police say one person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a quadruple shooting in Henrico.
The other three victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information should contact the Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Four people were hurt, but are expected to recover after a quadruple shooting in Petersburg overnight.
According to our photographer, the scene on Wesley Street around 2:00 a.m. was littered with about 50 yellow evidence markers where bullet casings were found and a car with a side window busted out.
The shooting is under investigation.
Police say three people were arrested after a gunfight at the Chesterfield Village apartments.
Police say they stopped the vehicle near the Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike and arrested three people. Two of arrested are juveniles.
One man was transported to a local hospital after being shot in Richmond, police say.
Richmond police located a man in the 300 block of West Charity Street suffering from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Another lawsuit has been filed by a group of Richmond residents over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. in reference to the separate case filed seeking to block the statue’s removal.
Henrico County school leaders will be voting on reopening plans today.
Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced the recommendation to go fully virtual at the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board will vote on Cashwell’s recommendation today at an in-person meeting, scheduled on July 23 at 12 p.m. at the New Bridge Learning Center in eastern Henrico County.
The Petersburg City Schools Board has approved an all-virtual learning start to the school year following the superintendent’s recommendation on Wednesday evening during a meeting.
The board voted unanimously in favor of virtual learning.
It was a 3-hour meeting where officials reviewed all of the data, including trends of how coronavirus is spreading in the area and how they would keep students and school staff safe.
Hopewell city school leaders will be discussing a delay to the start of the school year.
In a letter to families last week, Superintendent Melody Hackney suggested the 2020-2021 school year should start after Labor Day, which is Sept. 8.
School leaders will be a part of a Facebook live panel discussion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 23 on the school district’s Facebook page.
Equality Virginia will be joining Governor Ralph Northam for a ceremonial signing of the Virginia Values Act.
The Virginia Values Act provides nondiscrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations for the LGBTQ community.
The ceremonial signing will take place at 10 a.m. on July 23 at Diversity Richmond.
Governor Northam will be holding a virtual ceremonial signing for the Crown Act.
The virtual signing will take place on July 23 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
