Judge: No immediate ruling on Robert E. Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Circuit Court judge says he will not immediately issue an official ruling in the Robert E. Lee statue removal case.
The new judge overseeing this case said he wants to issue a “well thought out and reasoned” opinion, but he didn’t offer up a timeline on how fast that will happen.
That’s partly because the case is dealing with a deed from 1890, along with the interpretation of laws created around that time.
In court, lawyers with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office tried to have the whole case thrown out saying the plaintiff in this case doesn’t have a claim. But William Gregory says his ancestors were on the original deed.
Last month, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the Lee statue. It’s state-owned and located on state property along Monument Avenue.
Gregory says the state cannot break its contract with his ancestors to keep the statue there.
The state says that right was given up with the property transfer.
The original judge who issued the injunction on this case recently recused himself saying he lived too close to the Lee statue.
