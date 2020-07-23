25 indicted in Campbell County on 71 drug charges

“These charges are the result of a yearlong investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Drug Task Force,” said Sheriff Winston W. “Whit” Clark. “On July 17, a roundup was conducted, which brought 16 of these criminals to justice. It is our hope that that the combined efforts— together with those of our state and local partners—will lead to a decrease in crime, result in accountability for offenders, and lead to safer streets and communities.”