Hopewell Schools to begin school in fully virtual format

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools will begin learning in a fully virtual format starting on Sept. 8.
The school board decided Wednesday night to start school virtually for the first nine weeks.
The school division had hoped to offer the choice of some in-person instruction but said that it was “unrealistic” at this time due to a number of factors.
“We have been clear throughout this process that our highest priority and greatest responsibility will always be the safety of our students and our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney said in a letter to parents.
Hopewell Schools will be hosting a Facebook Live panel discussion Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. to discuss what the virtual format will look like.
