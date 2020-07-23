Henrico school leaders vote on reopening plans

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County school leaders will be voting on reopening plans today.
Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced the recommendation to go fully virtual at the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district says the virtual approach will be in place for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, which will begin on Sept. 8.
The School Board will vote on Cashwell’s recommendation today at an in-person meeting, scheduled on July 23 at 12 p.m. at the New Bridge Learning Center in eastern Henrico County.
