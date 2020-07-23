Henrico School Board unanimously approves virtual learning for start of school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board unanimously voted for virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school.
The vote comes after Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell previously announced the recommendation to go fully virtual at the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district says the virtual approach will be in place for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, which will begin on Sept. 8.
