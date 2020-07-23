Hamlin takes fifth win of season with victory at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KS (WWBT) - Victory Lane is becoming a popular destination for Denny Hamlin in 2020.
The Chesterfield native took the lead with 13 laps to go and hung on for his fifth victory of the season, taking the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway. His five wins currently lead the Cup series.
Hamlin led a race-high 57 laps en route to his second win in four weeks. He passed Kevin Harvick to take the lead for good, and held off a charging Brad Keselowski to claim the victory.
The number 11 now leads the Cup standings with eight races remaining in the regular season. Hamlin won eight races back in 2010, the most he’s ever captured in a season.
The Cup series is back in action on Sunday, August 2, at New Hampshire.
