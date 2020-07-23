Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for heat & storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One last day of extreme heat before temperatures drop to a much more seasonable level on Friday
**Tropical Note: Gonzalo which formed in the Atlantic east of the Leeward Islands early today is expected to stay on a far southerly track over the next several days. Another potential system over the Gulf could also become tropical. Neither shows impacts for our area
TONIGHT: First Alert Weather Day for strong storms moving in around 5pm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and not quite as hot with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.