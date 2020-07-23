Forecast: ANOTHER Heat Advisory day, with likely showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One last day of extreme heat before a break for a couple days plus the rain chance goes up today and Friday.
**Tropical Note: Gonzalo which formed in the Atlantic east of the Leeward Islands early today is expected to stay on a far southerly track over the next several days. Another potential system over the Gulf could also become tropical. Neither shows impacts for our area
THURSDAY: Rain showers possible through 7am, Then a First Alert Weather Day for marginal severe storms risk and excessive heat. Partly sunny and continued hotwith scattered afternoon and evening storms. Isolated strong to severe will be possible. Highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and not quite as hot with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.