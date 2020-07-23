Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Roughly 40 retailers, including big and small companies, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy so far this year, exceeding the number of retail bankruptcies for the entire 2019 year. That's according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. About 20 of them have sought bankruptcy protection since the pandemic started, and analysts expect more to come. Shoppers are cautious about going out for safety reasons, given surges in new cases around the country. And they're also worried about their finances.