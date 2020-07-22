17-year-old killed in fatal crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Chesterfield.
At 8:55 a.m. on July 22, police responded to the report of a fatal crash that occurred in the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road near Skinquarter Road.
According to the investigation, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Hull Street Road when a 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was traveling east on Hull Street Road, pulled from a crossover into the tractor-trailer’s path.
The tractor-trailer struck the car.
The driver of the Grand Prix, identified as a 17-year-old from Amelia County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.