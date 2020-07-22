Richmond Public Library staff exposed to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Director of Richmond Public Libraries, Scott Firestein, announced staff members have been exposed to COVID-19.
Staff members are currently being tested.
The library locations at Hull Street and North Avenue have closed due to safety precautions. These locations will be closed for the next two weeks due to cleaning.
“We’re making sure we can serve our public as safely as possible with as many resources as we can,” Firestein said.
Firestein also says the libraries have transitioned back to curbside services.
