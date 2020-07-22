Police: 1 person arrested in connection to death investigation in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person has been arrested in connection to a death investigation in the county.
Police said remains were found along the 5200 block of Charles City Road on July 21. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
During the investigation, officers said they identified Christian Thomas Clark, 22, as a person of interest.
On July 22, just after midnight, police said they arrested and charged Clark with illegal disposal of a body, and an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to Henrico County Jail and is being held there without bond.
