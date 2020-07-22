Petersburg School Board unanimously approves virtual learning

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg City Schools Board has approved an all virtual learning start to the school year following the superintendent’s recommendation on Wednesday evening during a meeting.
The board voted unanimously in favor of virtual learning.
Officials said after 1,000 people completed surveys, 51% supported online instruction, 18% supported a mixture of online and in-person, only 15% wanted a complete re-opening and 7.5% wanted half-day options.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch NBC12 News at 11 for the latest.
