Off-duty officer saves 21-year-old from drowning

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An off-duty officer revived a 21-year-old victim from drowning.
On July 21 after several people at the Falmouth Beach noticed a man drowning, Darius Burr, an off-duty law enforcement officer with the United States Secret Service, assisted others in bringing the unresponsive victim to the shore.
Burr performed CPR while another good Samaritan assisted in tilting the victim’s chin back.
After several compressions the man was able to breath on his own.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene at 5:41 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.