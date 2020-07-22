News to Know for July 22: Thousands without power; Criminal justice reform meeting; McDonald’s victim identified; Hanover car rally today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
ANOTHER Heat Advisory will be in effect today for heat indices back in the triple digits, plus an isolated severe storm threat.
Partly sunny, very hot and humid with isolated late afternoon and evening storms.
A few strong storms with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain will be possible. Highs in the upper 90s, heat index back in the triple digits.
More than 11,000 people are without power after storms that occurred yesterday evening and overnight.
The majority of the power outages happened in Dinwiddie, Henrico, Chesterfield and Charles City counties.
As of right now, nearly 9,000 people remain without power in the Richmond Metro area.
No injuries were reported after a fire that officials believe was caused by lightning during Tuesday night’s storms.
They had the fire under control by 11:45 p.m. and kept it contained to one apartment.
Officials say eight people were displaced, some are being helped by the Red Cross.
The Virginia House of Delegates will hold the first of three joint public hearings of the House Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committees on Police and Criminal Justice Reform on Wednesday as the body prepares legislation for the upcoming August Special Session.
The public hearing will be live streamed on July 22 and is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The general public will be able to virtually participate in the hearing in real time with both verbal and written comment.
‘Safe Return to Learn’ is organizing a car rally on returning to schools in a safe matter.
Safe Return to Learn is pushing for either only virtual learning online, or for as many kids to stay home as possible.
Ralliers will decorate their cars, drive to Hanover County’s School Board offices and honk their horns while holding up signs.
The car rally will take place on July 22 at 9 a.m.
Richmond police said one person is dead and four others were injured after a shooting near a Richmond McDonald’s on Monday.
Police said all of the victims were men and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four were taken to the hospital. Police said two victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
The man killed in the shooting was identified as Jaquan Dixon. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Chesterfield Police say a 42-year-old man with cognitive disabilities who was reported missing was found safe.
Police gave an update Wednesday morning, saying Hardy was located unharmed and returned to his caretakers.
No update was given on where or how Hardy was located.
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.
The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.
Hopewell city school leaders will be discussing a delay to the start of the school year today.
In a letter to families last week, Superintendent Melody Hackney suggested the 2020-2021 school year should start after Labor Day, which is Sept. 8.
School was originally set to start on Aug. 10 as the district moved to a year-round model.
Petersburg city school leaders will be meeting today to discuss reopening plans.
Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin plans to present two options to the school board.
The options are to go completely virtual in September or a combination of in-person and at-home learning.
Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present - Bil Keane
