@CCPDVa is looking for Clifford Hardy who walked away from his residence in Smoketree this afternoon. Hardy is a 42 year old black male last seen wearing jeans & blue and white plaid shirt. If he is spotted, please contact @CfieldVA911 at 748-1261. @NBC12 @CBS6 @8NEWS @RTDNEWS pic.twitter.com/InwEnSLk5F